59 assembly constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls; 627 candidates in fray

The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.



Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar.



Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.



Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.



In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.



Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.