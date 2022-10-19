5G will transform healthcare delivery in countries like India: Oracle

As India rolls out 5G in select cities, the role of the technology in delivery optimum healthcare in remote areas cannot be denied and according to Cloud major Oracle, countries like India can benefit the most basically on two fronts: super-fast and real-time delivery of telemedicine and ambulance care especially in remote areas.



According to Mike Sicilia, the Executive Vice President at Oracle, nothing is more important than saving people's lives and creating better outcomes for patients and 5G is capable of helping countries like India achieve that.



"I think that 5G has the opportunity to open up the telemedicine space in a huge way. The fact is that 5G-capable devices that are connected to the cloud goes beyond just doctor-patient video chats as we saw during the pandemic. 5G can help a healthcare provider access a patient's vital signs and diagnose the ailment faster and in an efficient way," Sicilia told IANS during an interview.