6 children lost lives due to adenovirus, urge people to wear masks again: Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said six children have so far died in the state due to adenovirus, and urged people to start using face masks again to combat the menace.

Banerjee also said one of her family members has been infected by the virus, but did not elaborate on the development.

"So far, 19 people have died due to Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI), and out of them, 13 had comorbidities and six (deaths of children) were due to adenovirus. I urge people to start wearing face masks for the time-being,” she said at the state assembly.