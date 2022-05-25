6 killed as tourist bus from West Bengal overturns in Kalinga ghat of Odisha

The injured were admitted to a local hospital at Bhanjanagar for treatment. Among them, 15 were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to their critical health condition.



"The patients have been admitted in surgery and orthopaedic departments. Excluding one woman who got head injury, the health condition of others is stable till now. A dedicated team of doctors are treating the patients," said an official of MKCG Medical College.



Meanwhile, State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said he has ordered a probe into the bus mishap. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourned the deaths and prayed for the recovery of injured tourists.



"We have seen in the past also that buses from other states met with accidents in the Kalinga ghat as the drivers don't have experience driving buses in such a long ghat area. So, we will issue an advisory to buses coming from other states to choose alternative routes," Behera said.