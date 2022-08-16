6 new judges of Telangana HC take oath

Of them, Srinivasa Rao and Rajeswar Rao took oath as additional judges. On the order of seniority, the additional judges will become permanent judges, after two years.



With this, the total number of judges of the high court has gone up to 34 along with two additional judges, as against the sanctioned posts of 42.



President Draupadi Murmu had given her assent to the Central government's proposal to appoint six advocates as judges.



Following the Presidential assent, the Union government had issued a notification on August 12 appointing the new judges to the Telangana High Court.