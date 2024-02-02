600-year-old Mehrauli mosque demolished without prior notice

A 600-year-old mosque located in the Mehrauli area of South Delhi was demolished in the early hours of Tuesday, 30 January by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Siasat Daily reported.

According to the Siasat Daily, the mosque, known as Jinnat Wali Masjid or Dargah Akhundji, was torn down between 5:30 am to 6:00 am, effectively preventing worshippers from attending the pre-dawn (Fajr) prayers. The action was carried out amid heavy police presence,

When the mosque's imam, Zakir Hussain, arrived at the site, DDA officials denied entry, the report claimed.

His phone was forcibly taken to prevent communication during the demolition. Hussain claimed that the entire process was completed before the call to prayer for Fajr, and debris was swiftly cleared to conceal the demolition from public view.

Zakir Hussain further alleged that a nearby madrasa, along with the belongings of 22 enrolled students, was also demolished by DDA officials. Fortunately, the students were not present at the time.

The following day, the Muslim community strongly condemned the act, citing it as a blatant violation of the law by the Delhi Development Authority.