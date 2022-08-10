6,000 cr investment fraud: Tamil Nadu Police yet to arrest promoters of firm

The Madras High Court intervened in the matter after one investor, P. Karthik complained that he was cheated by the company. Justice N. Satish Kumar of the Madras High court directed the police to register a case and investigate the plea moved by P. Karthik that he was cheated by the company.



In a related development, an agent of the IFS company, Vinod Kumar (40) died by suicide after failing to repay the money that he had collected from several people to invest in the company. Sources in the family told IANS that Vinod Kumar had collected around Rs 5 crore from several people and invested in the company. He had himself sold his land and deposited Rs 50 lakh in the company.



Police said that Vinod Kumar in his suicide note said: "I had helped many people deposit money in IFS. Please retrieve the money and give it to the victims. The depositors who trusted in me should get their hard-earned money back at least after my death."