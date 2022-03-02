6,000 Indians brought back to country from Ukraine so far: Union Minister

With the help of Ukraine's neighbouring countries Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the students are being evacuated to India, he said.



The Union government has initiated 'Operation Ganga' to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.



When asked about Shiv Sena's allegation that the initiative was named Operation Ganga keeping the Uttar Pradesh elections is mind, he said, "It is not a political issue. It is national issue. It is pertaining to the safety of Indian citizens. There should not be any objection to the name."



In Pune, the minister met the parents of some children, who are stuck in Ukraine.



In a tweet posted after the meeting, the minister said, "Continuing my engagement with parents of students, who are stuck in Ukraine. This time in-person in Pune. Happy to hear them appreciate our efforts in rescuing Indians."



He also said that the situation is being monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government is making all the efforts to bring back the Indians in a safe manner.