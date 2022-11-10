6,000 police personnel for PM Modi's security in B'luru on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to take part in five events, including a public rally, and around 6,000 police personnel will be deputed to ensure security, said police.



PM Modi will arrive at 9 a.m. and will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu at 1.45 p.m.



During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, PM Modi will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru city Kempegowda.



PM Modi will arrive in a special flight at HAL airport at 9 a.m. He will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha and garland the statues of social reformers Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki in the premises.