63 killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat since June 1

Stating that the administration is fully equipped to deal with the rainfall situation in the state, he said that the Chief Minister is constantly reviewing the rainfall situation.



Adequate food and water facilities are being provided to affected residents by the administration. An estimated 508 civilians have so far been successfully rescued from five districts amid heavy rainfall.



A total of 25 houses and 11 huts have been damaged since June 1, the minister said, adding that an estimated 272 cattle have died in the state so far.



Notably, more than nine districts in Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rains for the last 48 hours, affecting almost everyone from these districts. Many people have lost their homes and belongings.