685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top three ranks: UPSC

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured the first, second and third rank respectively in the civil services examination 2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.



As many as 685 candidates have qualified the prestigious test, it said, without sharing further details of the candidates selected in the examination.



Of the successful candidates, 244 are from general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections , 203 of Other Backward Classes, 105 Scheduled Caste and 60 from the Scheduled Tribes, the Commission said.



The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.