7 CRPF troopers injured in J&K road accident

Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Shopian district on Tuesday

Seven Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in a road accident in J&K's Shopian district on Tuesday.

Police sources said a CRPF vehicle collided with a speeding truck in Sofipora village of Zainapora area of Shopian district.


"Seven CRPF jawans of 178 battalion were injured in the accident. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment", the sources said.


