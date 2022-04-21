7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr in donation; BJP got 82% money: ADR

Seven electoral trusts received a total amount of Rs 258.49 crore from corporates and individuals, and the BJP bagged more than 82 per cent of it, poll rights body ADR said.



Electoral trust is a non-profit organisation formed in India for orderly receiving of contributions from corporate entities and individuals to political parties. It aims at improving transparency in the usage of funds for election-related expenses.



The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in a new report, said 16 out of the 23 electoral trusts submitted details of their contribution for the financial year 2020-21 to the Election Commission of India, of which only seven declared to have received donations.



"Seven electoral trusts which have declared receiving contributions during FY 2020-21, have received a total amount of Rs 258.4915 crore from corporates and individuals and distributed Rs 258.4301 cr (99.98 per cent) to various political parties," it said.