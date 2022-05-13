7 in 10 urban Indians support taking in Ukrainian refugees: Ipsos survey

7 in 10 Indians believe doing nothing in Ukraine will embolden Russia to take the war to the rest of Europe and Asia. Military action though will only worsen the scenario believe 77 per cent urban Indians and economic actions placed on Russia by a number of countries is an effective tactic for stopping the war believe 77 per cent of the urban Indians polled.



However, very few Indians support economic sanctions by India on Russia (only 4 in 10), banning of oil & gas imports from Russia (only 4 in 10 support), or giving weapons to Ukraine (only 38 per cent agree), funding to Ukrainian military (only 4 in 10 support) and also we see less support for sending troops to NATO or Ukraine, among Indians (about 39 per cent).



"Like most countries, India too wants the war to end between Russia and Ukraine. Nobody wants the war to spread to other countries. But the conflict is dragging on, further impacting economies and worsening inflationary conditions, to a world already reeling under the severe impact of the pandemic. Bringing the two warring countries to the negotiating table and diplomatically ending the war needs to be the endeavor. Otherwise, it could lead to worldwide recession," summed up Adarkar.



About the Study



These are the findings of a 27-country Ipsos survey conducted March 25 - April 3 among 19,000 adults aged 18-74.