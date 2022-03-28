7 injured in low intensity bomb blast in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At least seven persons received minor injuries when a low intensity bomb exploded in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Monday morning.



Sushil Kumar, SP of Lakhisarai, confirmed the incident. He told IANS that the bomb exploded in Walipur village under Piparia police station around 7 a.m. in the morning.



"The bomb was kept in a plastic bag and was placed in the back yard of a house which belongs to a person named Lutan Rajak. After the plastic bag was discovered from the place, one of the minor boys opened it while six other persons of a family were standing nearby. The bomb exploded soon after the youth opened the bag," Kumar said.