10 dead after building collapses in UP's Meerut, rescue operation underway

The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar in Meerut has risen to 10 while the rescue work at the site is still underway, the district administration said on Sunday, 15 September.

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris.

The rescue operations have been continuing since Saturday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were present at the spot and rescue operations were ongoing amid rain in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18), Aliya (6) and Rimsa (5 months).

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement.

Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College.

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping 15 people under the debris.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, district magistrate Deepak Meena said, "Fourteen people were initially trapped in it, out of which three were rescued earlier. Five more have been rescued now, the rest are still trapped. NDRF and SDRF teams are there... three of those eight rescued people have lost their lives. Our priority is to rescue the remaining people..."