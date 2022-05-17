7 killed, over 2 lakh hit in pre-monsoon flood in Assam

According to the officials, six people remained missing in Cachar district due to the floods and landslides. Unofficial report in Cachar district, however, said that four people, including a child and two middle aged men, were washed away in different rivers in the district. An ASDMA bulletin said that at least 2,02,385 people were affected and around 6,540 houses either partially and fully damaged in 811 villages under 24 districts.



Over 33,300 people took shelter in the 72 relief camps even as the district administrations have opened 27 relief distribution centres.



The worst affect districts include, Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Bajali, Baksa, Biswanath and Lakhimpur.