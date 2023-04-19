70-year-old building collapses in Chennai; rescue operation underway
Orders have been issued to undertake an audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby
A 70 year-old building collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday and officials said four people are likely trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway.
The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.
Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in the rescue operation.
"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war-footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.
Orders have been issued to undertake an audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines