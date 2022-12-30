700 artistes to perform in 4-day Chennai Sangamam- Namma Ooru Thiruvizha

The four-day cultural jamboree, Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha -- will showcase the performance of 700 artistes from across the country, in 16 locations in Chennai.



The mega cultural festival will be held from January 14-17 as part of the Pongal celebrations in Chennai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the four-day cultural fest.



Tamil Nadu tourism department in a statement said that there will be a mixture of folk and classical arts and will be performed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day during the four days.