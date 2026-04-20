PM Modi’s address to nation draws 700 complaints to EC alleging MCC violation
Signatories cite use of public broadcasters, seek inquiry and equal media time for Opposition
More than 700 citizens have submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through a national address delivered on 18 April.
According to the complaint, the address targeted Opposition parties following developments related to the government’s proposal on women’s reservation, which included plans linked to expansion of the Lok Sabha and a delimitation exercise that was defeated in the Lower House.
The signatories — comprising former bureaucrats, activists and academics — alleged that the speech was broadcast on publicly funded platforms such as Doordarshan and AIR (All India Radio), amounting to partisan electioneering using official machinery.
They argued that such use of state-run media provided an undue advantage to the ruling party, violating the MCC’s provisions aimed at ensuring a level playing field during elections.
Opposition flags issue, seeks action
Opposition parties, including Congress, CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) and CPI (Communist Party of India), have also raised concerns over the address, alleging violations of the MCC.
In their representation to the ECI, the complainants have sought an inquiry into the matter and appropriate action, including the possible removal of the broadcast if found in violation of the code.
They further requested that if prior approval had been granted for the telecast, equivalent airtime be provided to other political parties to maintain fairness in the electoral process.
MCC provisions cited
The complaint cites provisions of the MCC that restrict the use of official machinery and publicly funded platforms for campaign purposes during the election period.
The signatories contended that the Prime Minister’s address, broadcast on state media, blurred the line between official communication and political messaging.
There was no immediate response from the government or the ECI on the allegations.
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the ECI to regulate the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections, ensuring free and fair polls.
Allegations of misuse of official platforms and state resources have been raised in previous election cycles as well, with the Commission examining complaints on a case-by-case basis.
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