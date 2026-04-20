PM Modi’s address to nation draws 700 complaints to EC alleging MCC violation

More than 700 citizens have submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) through a national address delivered on 18 April.

According to the complaint, the address targeted Opposition parties following developments related to the government’s proposal on women’s reservation, which included plans linked to expansion of the Lok Sabha and a delimitation exercise that was defeated in the Lower House.

The signatories — comprising former bureaucrats, activists and academics — alleged that the speech was broadcast on publicly funded platforms such as Doordarshan and AIR (All India Radio), amounting to partisan electioneering using official machinery.

They argued that such use of state-run media provided an undue advantage to the ruling party, violating the MCC’s provisions aimed at ensuring a level playing field during elections.

Opposition flags issue, seeks action

Opposition parties, including Congress, CPI(M) (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) and CPI (Communist Party of India), have also raised concerns over the address, alleging violations of the MCC.