71 demolition drives carried out in south Delhi this year so far: MCD

Civic authorities have carried out 71 demolition drives against "unauthorised properties" in south Delhi this year so far, officials said on Wednesday.

The Municipal corporation of Delhi has also carried out 41 sealing actions in the same time period, they said.

In a statement, the MCD's South Zone said it has conducted a demolition and sealing drive against "unauthorized constructions" in different areas of South Delhi.

"Seventy-one demolition and 41 sealing actions have been taken against unauthorized constructed properties in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Greater Kailash-1, Greater Kailash-2, Neb Sarai, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli etc. this year," the statement said.

The field staff of the Building Department of South Zone has been exclusively focused in taking demolition and sealing action against unauthorised construction, it said, adding that the areas were regularly inspected and unauthorised construction by unscrupulous builders were identified.