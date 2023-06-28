'72 Hoorain' co-producer claims CBFC refused to grant certificate to its trailer

Ashoke Pandit, co-producer of the National Award-winning film "72 Hoorain", on Tuesday said the censor board has refused to give a certificate to the trailer of the movie set for release on July 7.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the film stars Pavan Malhotra and Aamir Bashir in the lead and focuses on the consequences of violent extremism.

In a video message, Pandit also appealed to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Prasoon Joshi to pull up the people in the censor body who are trying "to snatch away our creative independence and freedom of expression".