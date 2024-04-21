73 trains on Ambala-Amritsar route cancelled as farmers squat on tracks in Shambhu for 5th day

As many as 73 trains on the Ambala-Amritsar route were cancelled on Sunday as farmers continued to squat on tracks at the Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala district for the fifth day, officials said.

The protestors have been demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police during the ongoing stir.

A total of 73 trains were cancelled on Sunday, the railway officials said.

The cancellation of trains over the last five days was causing financial losses, besides inconveniencing passengers, they said.

Many trains were also being diverted due to the farmers' protest, they added.