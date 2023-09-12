763 sitting MPs have Rs 29,251 cr assets, 385 MPs have assets worth Rs 7,051 cr: Report

The average assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crore and the total assets for 385 BJP MPs is Rs 7,051 crore while the total assets of 763 sitting MPs are Rs 29,251 crore, a report revealed on Tuesday.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), in its report said that it has have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the nation and the data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and subsequent bye-elections

In its report it said: "The average of assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crore. While the average assets of MPs with declared criminal cases is Rs 50.03 crore. As compared to this, the average assets of MPs with no criminal cases is Rs 30.50 crore."

It also said that the total assets of 763 sitting MPs are Rs 29,251 crore.