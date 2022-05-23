8 labourers killed after truck overturns in Bihar's Purnea

Surendra Kumar Saroj, SDPO of Purnea (Sadar) told IANS that all the 16 victims are natives of Rajasthan and eight of them died on the spot.



"The goods truck laden with pipes was on the way from Silliguri to Jammu & Kashmir. The labourers were also boarded on the truck. When they reached the Kali temple on four lanes, the truck overturned. The pipes fell on them. Eight of them died as they were trapped under the pipes," Saroj said.