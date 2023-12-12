80% doctors unaware of damage to human body by air pollution: Experts

It is common knowledge that air pollution adversely impacts one’s lungs. Experts on air pollution and health, however, claim that not just lungs but air pollution could be impacting organs from head to toe.

What is actually shocking is the fact that around 80 per cent of the medical professionals do not know the extent of the air pollution impact on the human body.

Dr Rajiv Khurana, founder, Lung Care Foundation, said, “From one’s hair to skin allergies, to diseases of the lungs, lifestyle disorders such as diabetes and brain stroke -- air pollution is harmful for all.”

“Even the unborn babies are not safe as air pollution has been found to be linked to many congenital diseases,” added Khurana.