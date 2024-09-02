82 departmental action cases pending against CBI personnel: CVC report

As many as 82 cases of departmental actions were pending against Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials as on 31 December 2023, according to the latest report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

"Pendency of cases against CBI officers reflects on the reputation and image of the country's premier investigation agency," it said.

As on 31 December 2023, 54 departmental cases against Group A officers and 28 cases against Group B and C officials of CBI were pending at various stages, said the CVC's annual report.