83 pc MUDRA loans under Rs 50,000, what kind of business can be done from that amount: Chidambaram

In a tweet, Chidmabaram said that under the Mudra Loan scheme, loans of the value of Rs 23.2 lakh crore have been given in eight years which is "impressive" until you notice that 83 per cent of those loans are under Rs 50,000.



"That is Rs 19,25,600 crore of loans have been given to borrowers at the rate of Rs 50,000 or less. It leaves me wondering what kind of business can be done today with a loan of Rs 50,000?" the former finance minister said.



Loans under PMMY are provided by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) -- banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), microfinance institutions (MFIs) and other financial intermediaries, the finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday.