85% courts in MP lack security arrangements

At the outpost of Sagar district court, four personnel of district force have been deployed. In Shivpuri, five personnel of district police are deployed and the temporary police outpost in Singrauli district court, one personnel of the special district force and one of homeguards is deployed.



This submission of the state police came in response to a petition filed in the High Court regarding the security and safety of the judges and other court staff.



Suyash Thakur, who is a counsel for one of the interveners in the case --the Madhya Pradesh Judges Association, said, "Judges proclaim judgement after hearing the cases at courts and from the security point of view every district court in the state should have a permanent police outpost and adequate force should be deployed there."