86% Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

Since 2011, National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 and marks the foundation day of the Election Commission in 1950. It aims to encourage enrolment of new and young voters.

The theme of this National Voters' Day is: "Making elections inclusive, accessible, and participative".

"Voting as a civic duty is a crucial contribution to social development by the citizens of the nation. As many as 86 per cent of respondents were in agreement when asked if voting should be made mandatory in the country," the survey stated.

The findings come ahead of next month's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, results of which will be declared on March 10.

The survey, in which 60 per cent of respondents were under the age of 30, said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process.