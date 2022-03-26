87% crorepati ministers in Uttar Pradesh

The two organisations analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 out of 53 ministers, including the Chief Minister, from the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly 2022.



Giving out details, the analysis said 22 ministers (49 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves while it was 20 ministers (44 per cent) that had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.



Out of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87 per cent) are crorepatis with average assets analysed to be Rs 9 crore.



The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh from Tiloi constituency with assets worth Rs 58.07 crore while the one with lowest declared total assets is Dharamveer Singh, an MLC Member from Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council with assets worth Rs 42.91 lakh.