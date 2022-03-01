9 buses gutted in fire in Andhra Pradesh's town

Fire fighting personnel doused the fire with the help of six fire tenders. The municipal authorities also deployed their water tankers to douse the fire.



Huge flames engulfing the buses sent panic among people in nearby areas.



A police officer said the fire fighting personnel prevented fire from spreading to 20 other buses parked in the area.



All buses gutted in the fire belonged to Kaveri Travels. The loss is estimated to be Rs 6 crore.