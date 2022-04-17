9 held in Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence

During the violence nine people, including eight policemen were injured.



"A total of nine persons (8 police personnel and 1 civilian) were injured. All were removed to BJRM hospital. One Sub inspector sustained bullet injury. His condition is stable," said the police official.



Earlier, Delhi Police registered an FIR. "We have lodged an FIR into the incident and an investigation has been initiated," Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, New Delhi, Dependra Pathak told IANS.