9 hours, 56 questions: Case 'fake' says Kejriwal after CBI questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was asked as many as 56 questions regarding the excise policy by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its questioning on Sunday.



Kejriwal joined the probe at the CBI headquarters at 11.05 a.m. and questioning lasted over nine hours before ending at around 8.15 p.m., after which he left the CBI headquarters for his residence.



Holding a press conference at his house, he told media persons that he was asked 56 questions and he gave answers to all.