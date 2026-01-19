9 killed, 80 injured after bus carrying marriage party overturns in Latehar

The death toll rose as the night wore on. Two injured succumbed to their wounds during treatment at Latehar hospital, while two others died at Gumla Sadar hospital, officials said. Gumla civil surgeon Shambhu Nath Choudhary confirmed that nine injured persons were referred to the Sadar hospital, two of whom were brought dead.

Chaos and anguish followed the crash as dozens of injured passengers were rushed to medical facilities across the region. Sub-divisional magistrate Vipin Kumar Dubey said around 60 injured were admitted to the Mahuadanr community health centre, while more than 20 were taken to a private hospital. “Thirty-two people who are in serious condition are being referred to RIMS Ranchi for better treatment,” he said.

The victims who lost their lives were identified as Reshanti Devi (35), Prema Devi (37), Sita Devi (45), Sonamati Devi (55), Sukhna Bhuiyan (40) and Vijay Bhuiyan. Authorities are still working to identify one woman who died at Latehar hospital.

Chief minister Hemant Soren expressed concern over the incident and, in a post on X, directed the Latehar deputy commissioner to ensure proper medical care for all those injured.

The bus driver, Vikas Pathak, said nearly 90 passengers were aboard the vehicle at the time of the accident. Recounting the harrowing moments before the crash, he told reporters that the brakes had failed. “I tried to stop the bus using the handbrake and even switched off the engine, but I could not regain control,” he said. “The bus eventually overturned.”

As families mourn their loved ones and survivors battle injuries, the tragedy has cast a long shadow over what was meant to be a joyful wedding celebration, turning festivity into grief in the hills of Latehar.

