9 non-BJP ruled states oppose Centre's proposal on IAS officers' deputation

The non-availability of sufficient number of officers at the Centre is affecting the functioning of the central government since the Centre needs the services of these officers to obtain fresh inputs in policy formulation and programme implementation, the sources said.



Further, the movement of officers from state to Centre and vice versa is mutually beneficial to both as it enables the professional growth of officers besides contributing towards better coordination with the states for effective programme implementation, they said.



The sources further said the reason quoted by most of the state cadres for not sponsoring the number of officers as per prescribed CDR is the shortage of officers in the cadre.



Considering the same and the fact that shortage of officers in the cadres, if any, has to be shared mutually between the Centre and the states, they said.



According to DoPT's proposal, sent to chief secretaries of all state governments on January 12, in specific situations where services of cadre officer(s) are required by the central government in public interest, the central government may, seek the services of such officer(s) for posting under the central government and the state government concerned shall give effect to the decision of the central government within the specified time .



It further states that wherever the state government concerned does not give effect to the decision of the central government within the specified time, the officer(s) shall stand relieved from cadre from the date as may be specified by the central government .



Existing rules allowed mutual consultation for the officers' central deputation.



The DoPT had written to chief secretaries of all state governments on December 20, 2021, after which reminders were sent on December 27, 2021 and January 6 and January 12.



The January 12 letter to states specifically mentions the Centre's power to override the states' disagreement on sending the officers on deputation.