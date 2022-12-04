9 per cent turnout recorded in MCD polls till 10.30 am

A nine per cent voter turnout was recorded till 10.30 am in the high-stakes civic election in Delhi which is largely being seen as a three-way contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress.



There are 1,349 candidates in the fray and over 1.45 crore electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the results of which have the potential of having ramifications beyond the national capital.



Polling began at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. Votes will be counted on December 7.



AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest establishment in the MCD that delivers results.



Kejriwal cast his vote along with his parents, wife and children at a polling booth in Civil Lines here. Exiting the booth holding his parents' hands, he said, "People should vote for the party that is honest and works. (Vote) For those who focus on the cleanliness of the city and not those who keep creating hurdles."



Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta cast his vote along with his wife at West Patel Nagar.



Anil Kumar, the Delhi Congress president, however, found his name missing from the voters' list. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. Officials are checking it," Kumar said at a polling booth in Dallupura.