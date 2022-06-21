9 UP veterinary officers face action for not tending to gaushalas

Uttar Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister, Dharam Pal Singh, has ordered action against nine veterinary doctors on account of dereliction of duty in maintaining the quality of services at gaushalas.



A government spokesperson said that the officials had been issued a show-cause notice in connection with administrative and financial lapses.



In the same way, disciplinary action has been initiated against chief veterinary officers in Azamgarh, Ayodhya and Barabanki and Joint Director Standardization Animal Husbandry Directorate.