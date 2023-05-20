9 Years of Modi, 10 Points to Ponder

1. The Modi government has squandered two massive mandates. Although the BJP received two massive mandates in 2014 and 2019, the government squandered the opportunity to usher in any real change and make a difference. It came up with a string of inspiring and transformational programmes like Swachh Bharat (‘Clean India’, Nirmal Bharat repackaged), Make in India, Skill India, Jan Dhan Yojana, etc. But today, ministers do not talk about them. Their websites and the corresponding ministries’ own reports make no mention of them and Parliament is not informed about what has happened. Indeed, an uplifting programme like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (‘Save the daughter, educate the daughter’) scheme spends 79 per cent of its funds on publicity and administrative expenses. It shows the government is not serious.

2. This government’s genius is political manipulation and summoning the baser instincts of the people. The government has shown itself to be very competent in publicity and political manipulations. It has also been very good at summoning the dark forces latent in our society. There are a number of fissures and fault lines in society—religious, caste-based, economic, class- and gender-based fault lines. The role of the government should have been to paper the fissures over, not exacerbate them. Nationalism can be lofty but it too has a dark side. Yet during the long freedom struggle too, the leaders did not incite hatred against the British people, although it would have been easy to go that route.