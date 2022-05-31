9-yr-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in UP's Amroha

A pack of stray dogs mauled a nine-year-old boy allegedly to death and grievously injured his cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.



The boys, Shashikant and Krish, had accompanied their uncle to the fields when they were attacked by dogs on Monday evening.



"I was working in the field around 50 metre away from the spot where the incident occurred. Suddenly, around ten dogs attacked and started dragging the kids. I quickly rushed to their rescue. After hearing their cries for help, some farmers working in the nearby fields also came and scared the dogs away," said Devesh Chauhan, the uncle of the two boys.