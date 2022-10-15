90% of leadership positions in Indian media occupied by upper caste groups: report

Three out of every four anchors (among a total of 40 anchors in Hindi channels and 47 in English channels) of debates are upper caste. Not a single one of them a Dalit, Adivasi, or OBC



"For over 70 per cent of their primetime debate shows, news channels draw the majority of the panellists from the upper castes. No more than 5 per cent of all articles in English newspapers are written by Dalits and Adivasis. Hindi newspapers fare slightly better at around 10 per cent," it said.



Around 72 per cent of articles with author's name on news websites are written by people from the upper castes and only 10 of the 972 articles featured on the cover pages of the 12 magazines under study are about issues related to caste, the report said.



Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India said, Our second report in three years continue to show that newsrooms in India are not an inclusive place for marginalised communities in the country. The leaders of media organisations across all platforms continue to fail in creating an enabling environment for Dalits, Adivasis, and Bahujans.



The media in the country needs to uphold the constitutional principle of equality in not just its coverage but also in its hiring practices, he said.