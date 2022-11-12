90-yr-old casts his vote at school opened in 1890 in Himachal

After casting the vote, Mani appealed to the voters in the state to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm.



Over 50 lakh voters in the state will exercise their franchise in the single-phase poll that began at 8 a.m. and will continue till 5 p.m.



Mani belonged to native place of Shyam Saran Negi, 106, the first voter of Independent India, who passed on November 5, three days after casting his vote by ballot due to ill health. That was his 34th vote for the 14th Vidhan Sabha elections.