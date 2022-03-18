900 trees proposed to be cut in Indore to widen road

Nearly 900 trees are likely to be cut to widen a 5-km stretch of one of the busiest roads in Indore the cleanest city of India, a civic official has said.



Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC) garden officer Chetan Patil told PTI on Thursday that 10 per cent of these trees, including neem and peepal, would be uprooted by machines and transplanted elsewhere using a special technique.