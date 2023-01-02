98 injured in New Year accidents in Lucknow

The condition of three people admitted to the trauma centre is said to be critical as they suffered head injuries.



The centre's Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Prof Sandeep Tiwari, said: "At least 15 of the 65 patients appear to be cases of drunk driving. The condition of three of these patients is critical."



Dr Vikram Singh, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), said that 10 road accident victims were brought to the hospital in the wee hours of the New Year.