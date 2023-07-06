SC defers hearing on plea for directions to EC to conduct Assembly polls in J&K

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a petition seeking directions to the Election Commission to conduct elections to the Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay.

"We will adjourn this.The (Article) 370 matter is listed for directions on July 11," said a bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

As counsel appearing for leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) said: “This is a different case. We have been disenfranchised”, the bench said: “These matters are linked, they're similar. Why don't you give a copy to the Centre?”

Adjourning the matter, the bench refused to issue immediate notice on the plea.