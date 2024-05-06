A battle of former spouses-turned-political foes looms over Bishnupur

Drinking water crisis and demand for better roads resonate among the electorate in West Bengal's Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency whose 'ex-factor' constitute a divorced couple, Saumitra Khan and Sujata Mondal, locked in an electoral battle as BJP and TMC candidates, respectively.

Despite being a CPI (M) bastion till 2014, Khan managed to break the stranglehold of the Left in the area by first winning the seat on a Trinamool ticket in 2014 and, subsequently, repeating the feat in 2019 after jumping ship to the BJP.

While locals highlighted the longstanding drinking water crisis in areas like Barjora, Sonamukhi, and Onda, the TMC candidate insisted that efforts were being made to address the issue.

Khan, fighting for a third consecutive term from Bishnupur, managed to marginally enhance his vote percentage to 46.25 last time around from his earlier 2014 performance where he bagged 45.5 per cent votes, to trump his nearest TMC rival by a margin of a little over 78,000 votes.

With the tides turning not only in Khan's political career but also in his personal life post-2019, the BJP leader currently finds himself face-to-face with his former wife, Sujata, on the opposite side of the state's political divide.

Ironically, it was Sujata, his wife then, who campaigned for Khan in Bishnupur back in 2019 after the leader was barred from entering the Bankura district on a Calcutta High Court order as a condition for granting him anticipatory bail in connection with criminal cases pending against him.

Khan had alleged he was falsely implicated by the TMC in cases of extortion from government job aspirants immediately after he switched over to the BJP.

Poll watchers believe that it was largely due to Sujata’s efforts that Khan was able to hold on to his seat in 2019. In December 2020 Sujata, by then estranged from her husband, moved to the TMC claiming she "never got the due recognition from the BJP for her efforts".