A New Year Gift for the Disabled

According to the 2011 Census, India has 26.8 million disabled people, who comprise 2.21 per cent of its population. This is a staggering number, but both society and the government have done little to take care of their special needs and to smoothen their integration into normal life.

One of the areas from which they have been completely excluded is insurance for health cover; it may surprise most readers to learn that insurance companies flatly refuse to provide health cover to any disabled person, no matter how healthy or medically fit he or she may otherwise be. And this is in spite of the fact that there are laws and international conventions that explicitly stipulate they cannot do so, and that there should be no discrimination between a normal and a disabled person.