A promise kept: Ex-Army officer recalls Ratan Tata's generosity

As a young army officer posted at the Maharashtra and Gujarat area headquarters in 1992, Col. Vinayak Supekar (retd) often used to meet Ratan Tata at the United Services Club in Mumbai's Colaba area on the latter’s walks.

The former Army officer is crestfallen that he will no longer hear that familiar voice saying “Hi captain!” referring to the time when he was a captain, posted as ADC (aide-de-camp) to then general officer commanding of the M&G area, Maj. Gen. B.G. Shivley.

“Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col. B.S. Bisht, had sustained severe leg injuries after falling from a horse and I came to know that he was looking for a job,” Supekar said. “On one of our walks at the onset of monsoon, I mentioned to sir (Tata) that the son of a fellow Army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job,” he said. Tata said the needful would be done, he added.

“The next morning, Vijay got a call from Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters in south Mumbai, asking him to report for duty in the administration section,” Supekar, now settled in Pune, told PTI.