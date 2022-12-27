A two-way fight between BJP and AAP in Delhi Mayor Polls

BJP's IT head Amit Malviya had previously suggested the mayor's election was an open game. Days later, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said that the next mayor will be from AAP as it had won the election. "BJP will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD," he had said.

Elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on January 6. Though the Delhi BJP is unlikely to win the post of mayor and deputy mayor, it will try to win three posts of members of the crucial standing committee of the MCD.



The election of mayor is held through a secret ballot and councillors are free to vote for any candidate since the anti-defection law does not apply to it.



The voters for the election of mayor, include 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and 15 MLAs of Legislative Assembly.



The Delhi Assembly Speaker has nominated 13 AAP and one BJP MLAs to the MCD.



The total votes for mayoral election are 274. The number game favours AAP having 150 votes against 113 of the BJP.



The Congress has nine councillors while two others are independents in the MCD House.



There are 18 members in the standing committee of the MCD out of which 12 are elected from the zones and six from the House.