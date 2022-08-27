A viral disease behind stunting of paddy plants in Punjab: PAU

The height of the stunted plants showed reduction from one-half to one-third than the normal plants. These plants had shallow roots and could be easily uprooted. These plants were observed in almost all the cultivated varieties in the farmer's fields, it said.



The team of PAU scientists visited the affected areas in the districts of Hoshiarpur, Ropar, Mohali, Ludhiana, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala for systematically deciphering the cause behind these stunted plants in rice.



The team observed that the incidence was more pronounced in early sown paddy crop irrespective of the variety. The date of sowing trials at PAU substantiated that 15-25 June transplanted rice crop was more affected than the later dates, said the PAU.



The stunting symptoms were observed in 5-7 per cent of the fields in these districts. In the affected fields, the incidence of stunted plants ranged from 5-7 per cent, it said.



The incidence of SRBSDV is the first viral disease in Punjab.



"SRBSDV is a double standard RNA virus that was first reported in 2001 from Southern China. The symptoms produced on the rice as well as the genome structure of this virus resembles with that of rice black streaked dwarf virus but as this virus was first reported from the Southern China, this virus was named as southern rice black-streaked dwarf virus," it said.



"As per the earlier published scientific reports from elsewhere, SRBSDV is transmitted by white backed plant hopper (WBPH) in persistent circulative and propagative manner," it further said.